AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.15. AGC shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 1,008 shares.

AGC Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.50.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

