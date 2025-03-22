Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Air Lease worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,332,000 after acquiring an additional 842,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $31,414,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $18,289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,293,000 after acquiring an additional 131,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

