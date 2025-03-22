ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Shares Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 2,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

