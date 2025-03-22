Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alto Neuroscience
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.