Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

About Alto Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 687,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 496,976 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 714,461 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.