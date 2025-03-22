American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $273,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 223,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. The trade was a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $166.60 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $153.52 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
Read More
