Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of APO opened at $143.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 775,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $3,994,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

