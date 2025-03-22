ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Still a Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). 1,883,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 352.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.02.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

