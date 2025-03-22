Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider John Rothwell Sells 13,160,000 Shares

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) insider John Rothwell sold 13,160,000 shares of Austal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.39), for a total value of A$50,008,000.00 ($31,451,572.33).
Austal Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.
About Austal
