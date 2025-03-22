Beldex Price Reaches $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $520.81 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.05 or 0.02360973 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00008026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,932,508,473 coins and its circulating supply is 6,914,488,473 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

