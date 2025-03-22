Best Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – March 22nd

Adobe, Alibaba Group, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, and monetize content primarily through digital channels. These stocks typically represent firms involved in online advertising, streaming, social media, and other digital communication platforms, positioning them at the intersection of technology and media industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,579,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.16 and a 200 day moving average of $476.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,933,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,032,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. The company has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,356. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

