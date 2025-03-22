bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Down 24.3% – What’s Next?

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 2,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

