Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

BTDR stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

