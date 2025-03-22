Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,010,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.