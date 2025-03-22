BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$33.81 and last traded at C$33.69. 68,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 114,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.68.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.18.

