Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 6,568,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,172,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
The stock has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.21.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
