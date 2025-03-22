Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Acquires £17,992.80 in Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Jones bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($18.98) per share, for a total transaction of £17,992.80 ($23,231.50).

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,506.23 ($19.45) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,385 ($17.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,140 ($27.63). The firm has a market cap of £244.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,468.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,634.21.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 69.60 ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

