Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target to GBX 92

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 98 ($1.27) to GBX 92 ($1.19) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GENL stock opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.96. The company has a market cap of £239.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 57.10 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.33).

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects.

