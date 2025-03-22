Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.33 and traded as high as $36.96. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 50,096 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $610.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.