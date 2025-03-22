Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

