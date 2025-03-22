CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.99 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 184.20 ($2.38). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.40), with a volume of 190,646 shares traded.
CC Japan Income & Growth Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15.
CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a net margin of 95.50% and a return on equity of 22.45%.
CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider June Aitken acquired 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633.08 ($2,108.56). Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile
The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.
See Also
