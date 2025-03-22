CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.99 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 184.20 ($2.38). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.40), with a volume of 190,646 shares traded.

CC Japan Income & Growth Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15.

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a net margin of 95.50% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

In related news, insider June Aitken acquired 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633.08 ($2,108.56). Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CC Japan Income & Growth Company Profile

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

