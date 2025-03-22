Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $35.56 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,554,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

