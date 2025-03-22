Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,024.62 ($13.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($15.88). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.36), with a volume of 87,974 shares trading hands.

Cohort Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £531.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,143.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,026.51.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

About Cohort

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

