Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 90,437,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 32,037,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,133.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

