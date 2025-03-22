Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.01 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.12 ($0.22). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 17.20 ($0.22), with a volume of 138,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.97 million, a P/E ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.

In other news, insider Carl Herberger purchased 106,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,175.40 ($24,758.42). 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

