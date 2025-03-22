Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $5,361,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Xylem by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 404,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 735,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.26 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

