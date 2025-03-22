Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

