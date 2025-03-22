Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,551,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,875,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,399.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,428,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

