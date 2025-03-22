Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after purchasing an additional 416,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

