Critical Contrast: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

Baidu and Sound Group are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 17.90% 8.67% 5.51% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Sound Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $133.13 billion 0.25 $3.26 billion $9.17 10.31 Sound Group $1.77 billion 0.01 -$17.84 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baidu and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 12 7 0 2.37 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Baidu currently has a consensus price target of $111.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Sound Group.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baidu beats Sound Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

