Critical Contrast: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2.73
|Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
|0
|130
|26
|1
|2.65
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF presently has a consensus price target of $25.72, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a consensus price target of $45.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%.
Volatility and Risk
Profitability
This table compares Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividends
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider & Institutional Ownership
82.6% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC.
