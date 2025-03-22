Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and traded as low as $63.75. Crystal Valley Financial shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 939 shares trading hands.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

