Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PNE opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$275.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$1.14.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is -144.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert Brent Fryk bought 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,731.50. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.