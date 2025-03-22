Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$274,961.08. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$27,702.29. Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$23.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.21.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Get Free Report

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More

