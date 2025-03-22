Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Insider Activity
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$23.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.21.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.