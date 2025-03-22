Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.56. Elekta AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 2,214 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.89 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
