FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Piper Sandler cut FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $230.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.64. FedEx has a one year low of $217.22 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

