Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.40 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.82). 8,048,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 6,153,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.92).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £468.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The iron ore producer reported GBX (8.51) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter. Ferrexpo had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrexpo plc will post 3.7897311 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

