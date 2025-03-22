Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 59.2% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

