Financial Analysis: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93% LexinFintech 5.34% 7.47% 3.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and LexinFintech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $182.96 million 2.65 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -2.81 LexinFintech $14.05 billion 0.13 $150.14 million $0.63 17.10

Analyst Recommendations

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 6 0 2.86 LexinFintech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $4.05, suggesting a potential upside of 300.99%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Risk and Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About LexinFintech

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.