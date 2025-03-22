First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $22.76. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 51,831 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFNW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 0.51.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

