Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
FORD opened at $3.79 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.