Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker's stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD opened at $3.79 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 227.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

