Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares.
Frankly Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.
Frankly Company Profile
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
