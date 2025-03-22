GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 11,307,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 481% from the average session volume of 1,944,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.04).
GCM Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of £11.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.73.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
