Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and traded as high as $21.90. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1,676 shares changing hands.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.71%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.