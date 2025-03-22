Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.
Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.