Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,164.64

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,164.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84,035.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00108109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00384375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00256758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00021326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.