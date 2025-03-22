Growth Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

BlackRock, Welltower, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies anticipated to grow at rates significantly above the market average, often driven by innovative products or expanding market presence. These companies typically reinvest earnings back into the business for growth rather than distributing dividends, and as a result, investors usually focus on capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $950.43. 5,211,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,344. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $980.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $987.70.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Welltower stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.84. 12,751,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,941. Welltower has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,264. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08.

