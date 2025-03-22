Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:GRDN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 25th

Guardian Pharmacy Services’ (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 25th. Guardian Pharmacy Services had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $112,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Price Performance

Shares of GRDN stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

