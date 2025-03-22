Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Shares Down 9% – What’s Next?

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.61 and last traded at $73.78. 461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.
