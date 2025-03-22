Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,977,122 shares.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haydale Graphene Industries plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

