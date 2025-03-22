Head-To-Head Analysis: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Dividends

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 2.51% 3.80% 1.73% Bank Hapoalim B.M. 19.60% 14.20% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $780.36 million 0.42 -$18.19 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. $10.40 billion 1.81 $1.99 billion $7.72 9.19

This table compares Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and Bank Hapoalim B.M.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

