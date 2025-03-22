Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.54.
HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock.
NYSE:HPP opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $413.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
